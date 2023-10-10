Nigeria: How Obasanjo, Soyinka, Akintoye, Adebanjo, Others Secured My Release - Sunday Igboho

Ibadan — After two years of incarceration in Benin Republic, Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, yesterday, commended Yoruba leaders and some traditional rulers, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Professor Banji Akintoye, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and others, for working tirelessly to secure his release from Benin Republic.

Igboho was apprehended on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) while he was on his way to Germany.

His departure from Nigeria followed a raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, by the Department of State Services, which had accused him of stockpiling weapons.

The Yoruba Nation activist, who confirmed his release in a statement he read on his Instagram handle, hailed the Yoruba leaders and traditional rulers for their roles in securing his release.

In his statement titled 'My Release in Benin Republic', Igboho said: "My sincere appreciation goes to God almighty, the master of the universe for making this day. I want to say a big thank you to all Yoruba sons and daughters all over the world for their love and support before and after the loss of my dear mother, though she's still kept at the morgue, waiting for me to come and give her the befitting burial that she deserves.

"I give special thanks to President Talon of Benin Republic and all members of his cabinet. My gratitude goes to my heroic father, Professor Banji Akintoye, and Professor Wole Soyinka for their support in the course of the struggle.

"You promised to stand by me through my ordeal in Benin Republic and you have fulfilled your promise.

"I will not forget to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Baba Ayo Adebanjo for their roles, even though only God gives freedom. Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to all religious leaders, pastors, Muslim clerics, and traditional worshippers for their prayers day and night.

"Our royal fathers, Obas, and Chiefs in Yoruba land, your love and support are so appreciated. But we need more of your support to deliver our lands from slavery because Yoruba land is ours."

Giving a hint of his return to Nigeria, the Yoruba activist said: "I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

"I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria."

It confirmed FG had nothing against him--Aliyu, counsel

Confirming Igboho's release, one of his counsels, Yomi Aliyu, SAN, said: "I can confirm that he has left Benin Republic.

"Other than filing the case that awarded N200.5 billion I did nothing. It was the case that revealed that the Nigerian government had no case against him leading to removing him from prison and putting him under house arrest."