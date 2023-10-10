Ghana: Girls Governance Camp 2023 Ends

The Leading Ladies Network (LLN) has ended its Girls Governance Camp 2023 with a call on Ghanaians to promote the development of young girls.

The four-day event, which begun with a visit to the head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana where LLN's team members and all other participants had an interaction with the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jeane Mensa.

The governance camp, which is organised each year by the LLN is aimed at cultivating a new generation of confident and empowered female leaders, through guidance, skill development, and role modeling.

Prominent female leaders and politicians including Ghana's first female Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a former flagbearer for the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Deputy Director, National Youth Authority (NYA) and Ms Akosua Manu among others.

Speaking at the closing of the event, Executive Director of "The Woman Called She" a women empowerment NGO, Ms Elsie Boateng urged the young girls to be extra vigilant on social media to protect themselves against predators on such platforms.

She said there were many benefits one could derive from using various social media platforms "so focus on the positive aspects alone. Be consistent in any good thing you are engaged in because that is what will add value to your lives."

"Do not develop interest in any negative trends online, especially engaging in inappropriate texting or messaging on Facebook messenger or other platforms. Use your timelines to learn or make money legitimately with the guidance of your parents and guardians."

"Stay away from bad friends and remain focused on your dreams and aspirations because we want you to grow up and become responsible adults," she added.

All the young girls, totaling 120 were presented with certificates of participation at the end of the mind opening programme.

Christabel Anku, a pupil of the Afiaman Presbeterian G/A in the Ga North Municipality expressed gratitude to the LLN for organising the girls' governance camp, saying it provided her the opportunity to have more information about the relevance of aspiring for leadership positions.

"This gathering made it possible for me to make new friends and have bigger dreams. I cannot wait to be part of next year's edition. Thank you, Leading Ladies Network and all our facilitators, God bless you abundantly," she added.