Liberia: Cummings Calls for Peaceful, Non-Violent Elections

Alexander Cummings, the Presidential candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has concluded his campaign tour in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

During his visit, Cummings emphasized the importance of a peaceful and nonviolent election on October 10. He expressed his commitment to accepting the election results on the condition that they truly reflect the will of the Liberian people.

In a nationwide address from Buchanan, he called for deep introspection among Liberians about the reasons behind Liberia's low development status despite its abundant natural resources.

He highlighted the lack of essential services such as healthcare, education, electricity, and clean water, as well as the poor state of the country's infrastructure and the high levels of poverty. Cummings attributed these challenges to decades of ineffective leadership and mismanagement of public resources.

Cummings challenged the notion that government experience alone is the solution to national development and economic prosperity.

He pointed out that Liberia's previous choices of leaders with similar backgrounds and ideas have hindered the country's economic potential. According to him, Liberia needs competent and experienced leaders with a vision for economic growth and the creation of a strong private sector.

With his wealth of experience and knowledge in economic and business development, Cummings expressed confidence in his ability to transform the country's struggling economy, create job opportunities, and improve social services. He urged Liberians to honor him with the opportunity to lead Liberia's economic recovery for the benefit of all citizens.

During his campaign in Buchanan, Cummings engaged with various political, civil society, religious, and interest groups, expressing his gratitude and requesting their support. He also attended worship services at several churches, where he received blessings and well wishes for the upcoming election.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Gbehzohn, Cummings assured Liberians that a CPP government would prioritize the interests of local businesses and work to restore the salary cuts imposed on civil servants by the current government within the first one hundred days. He stressed that his presidential ambitions were driven by a genuine desire to improve the lives of Liberians, not to exploit the country's resources for personal gain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cummings stated that, as President, he would combat corruption while ensuring that Liberia benefits fully from its natural resources, without jeopardizing any concession agreements. He also mentioned his intention to donate his salary to charitable causes to dispel any misconceptions about his motivations for seeking the presidency.

During his campaign trail, Cummings received a warm welcome and pledges of support from the residents of Bong and Nimba Counties. Additionally, he attended the closing campaign ceremony of Gbehzongar Findley, a senatorial aspirant in Grand Bassa County, where thousands of county citizens were in attendance.

With the official campaign period for the 2023 general and presidential elections coming to a close, Cummings, regarded by many as the most suitable presidential candidate among the 20 contenders, has remained engaged with Liberians across the country. He continues to advocate for the interests of the Liberian people and assert his position as the candidate capable of bringing about real change in Liberia.