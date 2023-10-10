Liberia: Brutal Assault Victim in Electoral Violence Miraculously Survives

9 October 2023
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The victim of the brutal assault, who was allegedly carried out by members of the All Liberia Coalition during the clash on Sunday in Gardnersville, has miraculously survived.

According to FrontPage Africa, he was admitted to Aspen Medical International Hospital in Sinkor, Monrovia, where he received medical attention and was stabilized. His condition, however, remains critical.

A video from Sunday night that is making the rounds on social media shows the victim sporting what appears to be a CDC campaign shirt in blue. He can be seen being pursued by a group of men in the video, who are thought to be ALCOP supporters.

The man slipped and fell, which caused the situation to worsen, at which point the group of men in ALCOP campaign shirts surrounded him.

The disturbing video shows the victim being violently beaten with sticks and violently pelted with stones and blocks in various instances.

