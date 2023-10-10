Nigeria: Finally, NECO Releases 2023 SSCE Results

10 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

The National Examination Council will today release the results of the 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate to anxious students and parents.

The delay in releasing the much awaited result, is also delaying the conclusion of admission into universities this year.

It would be recalled that NECO, which concluded the conduct of the examination in early August 2023, had slated to release the result within 45 days but the promise did not materialise.

Information later filtered in that the results would be made public on September 26th or 30th but the two dates came and passed without any show.

Later, there was another release date of October 5, 2023, which did not also yield any result until the official confirmation today that the results will be released by 11am today.

