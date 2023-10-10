Nigeria: Impede Oversight, Others Endanger Nigeria's Aviation Sector Devt - Ojikutu

A former Military Commandant at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Group Capt. John Ojikutu, has raised significant concerns about the lack of oversight, transparency, and accountability within Nigeria's aviation sector.

Ojikutu, who previously served on a Presidential Committee, also uncovered the underlying reasons behind the continual struggle of domestic and external debts within Nigeria's aviation sector.

One of the primary concerns highlighted by Ojikutu is the issuance of Air Operator Certificates, AOC, and Air Operator Licenses, AOL, to commercial aviation companies without thorough examination and ongoing oversight.

In a chat with Aviation World, he stressed the need for immediate action by responsible authorities to address these pressing issues.

According to him, "This lack of scrutiny has led to financial instability among operators, frequent intervention funds, and mounting debts, both domestically and to external financial institutions.

"Despite annual budget approvals for public agencies in the aviation sector, there has been a glaring absence of rigorous financial audits.

This raises questions about the true financial health of these agencies and how they generate revenue.

"For instance, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, which projects earnings of N188 billion in 2022, should theoretically generate a minimum of N250 billion from just four aeronautical charges.

"This estimation excludes revenue from 14 other sources at airports. Similarly, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, should be earning no less than N50 billion from various charges. However, the lack of proper auditing has perpetuated requests for government intervention funds.

"With these revelations about the lack of oversight and transparency in both government agencies and private organizations, questions about accountability and responsibility in Nigeria's key sectors continue to mount.

"The need for immediate action and reform is evident as Nigeria grapples with financial uncertainties and inefficiencies in crucial sectors of its economy."