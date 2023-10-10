Liberia: Nimba County District 7 Representative Roger Domah Involved in Tragic Motor Incident, One Dead, Others Wounded

Saclepea — Representative Roger S.W.Y Domah narrowly escaped death on Sunday night as one of his security personnel died in a motor incident. The incident occurred near Saclepea while the lawmaker was returning to Saclepea City after closing his campaign in his hometown of Gbei Duyee Town.

The Unity Party lawmaker lost one of his security personnel, Thomas Vaye, while another was wounded and has been receiving medical treatment at Ganta United Methodist Hospital.

Our Nimba County correspondent has learned that this is the lawmaker's second accident since the National Election Commission launched the campaign in the country. A few weeks ago, some supporters of the Unity Party lawmaker were involved in an incident with motorbikes, resulting in several of them getting wounded.

The Sunday night incident brings the total number of incidents in District Number 7 involving representative candidates, including the representative himself, to four.

A few months ago, Musa Hassan Bility, the National Chairman of the Liberty Party who is also seeking a representative position in Nimba County District Number 7, was involved in an incident with one of his vehicles.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, Nimba County District Number 7 Rep. Roger Domah described the accident as spiritual, saying it is the devil that is fighting him.

"I really don't know how the accident occurred, but I remember my driver was not speeding, but rather descending a hill when we suddenly found ourselves in such a situation," Rep. Domah added.

Meanwhile, police in Nimba County have arrested and charged two men who allegedly attacked District 5 Representative Samuel Kogar in Buehlay Town. The lawmaker was stopped him from entering the town due to his alleged refusal to support development activities there.

The two citizens of Buehlay Town were arrested with in connection to the attack single-barrel guns and have been identified as Albert Baye, 45, and Albert Dixson, 25.