Ghana: WHO Walks to Mark Diamond Jubilee

To commemorate its Diamond Jubilee celebration, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has organised a health walk to promote awareness on Non-Communicable diseases.

Dubbed; 'Walk the talk,' the one hour walk started from the StateHouse and moved towards the Ridge roundabout and branched to the Liberation road all the way to the AkoAdjei Interchange.

The group turned right towards Police Headquarters, took a right turn again towards the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) road and walked to the Kofi Annan ICT Centre and turned left to the State House.

The six Kilometers walkbrought together staff of WHO, their partners was opened to the general public and had hundreds of people in attendance, claddedin celebratory T-shirts.