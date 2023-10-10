Ghana: WHO Walks to Mark Diamond Jubilee

9 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

To commemorate its Diamond Jubilee celebration, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has organised a health walk to promote awareness on Non-Communicable diseases.

Dubbed; 'Walk the talk,' the one hour walk started from the StateHouse and moved towards the Ridge roundabout and branched to the Liberation road all the way to the AkoAdjei Interchange.

The group turned right towards Police Headquarters, took a right turn again towards the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) road and walked to the Kofi Annan ICT Centre and turned left to the State House.

The six Kilometers walkbrought together staff of WHO, their partners was opened to the general public and had hundreds of people in attendance, claddedin celebratory T-shirts.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.