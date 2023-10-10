Ghana: Newage Agric Solutions Limited Emerges Best Agric Company in Ghana

Newage Agric Solutions Limited, a leading agriculture company in Ghana has been adjudged marketing-oriented Agric Company for 2022 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) last Saturday.

A citation presented to the company by CIMG reads: "Your corporate mission speaks to providing excellent, well researched agribusiness solutions, aimed at transforming lives and businesses of those you encounter, and by the estimation of our assessors, you have lived this mission by making it a reality."

"You have already become a household name among the farming communities with your innovative and solution-based initiatives that continue to resonate with your numerous publics. Your ability to identify with the numerous challenges of the farming community and assigning persons with the requisite knowhow in agro solutions to them, remains one of your hallmarks."

"The CIMG, together with our team of assessors, recognised the strides you are making, even in your short existence and duly confer on you, Newage Agric Solution, the CIMG Marketing-Oriented Agro-Based Company of The Year 2022," the citation read.

According to CIMG, Newage Agric Solutions Limited had used cutting-edge technology to address modern day agriculture challenges in Ghana.

Receiving the citation, Mr Roland Quaye, the Managing Partner of Newage said the vision of the company to change the agriculture landscape of Ghana was on course.

He said, "As Africans, we wanted to prove a point that we are capable of embarking on such journeys to transforming our continent. Many years down the lane, we've grown to be one of the most revered agric companies in the country.

"It hasn't been an easy journey; getting financing was very tough; getting accreditation and credibility was even tougher, but by the grace of God, through all the storms, we are here today. We are now Ghana's number one agric company and we're proud of it," he stated.

Newage Agric Solutions Limited was incorporated in 2019 but commenced operations in 2020.

After three years of operations, the company introduced innovations and brands such as Chi-Gaba, a social enterprise initiative to boost local production of some selected grain and cereals in Ghana to improve the living standards of rural farmers.

So far, over 13,000 smallholder farmers have been supported.

The two others were the Nserewa, an agro-lifestyle project that affords corporate people to contribute to agriculture especially in food production through sponsoring farmers with the aim of making decent returns on their sponsorship, and targeted at the procurement of farm inputs for farmers and providing ready market.

STIC Project, also known as the Seed Technology Improvement and Commercialisation (STIC) Project, designed to consciously develop the Ghana seed industry by supporting researchers to develop new planting materials and also improve and expand existing planting materials of productive and commercial value.