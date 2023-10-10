Ghana: Observance of One Week of Former First Lady's Death Wednesday

The one-week observance of former First Lady, Mrs Theresa Kufuor will be held at Peduase, in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Mrs Kufour, aged 87-years-old was the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

She passed on to glory at her home on Sunday, October 1, 2023 after battling a prolonged illness, according to a statement issued in Accra, Friday and signed by Dr Kwabena Osei-Adufuor, a senior aide to former President Kufuor.

The statement announced that the ceremony will take place at their Peduase residence from morning to evening adding that "all are cordially invited."

In this regard, it urged "well-wishers who intend to pay a visit to the family to offer condolences and commiserate with them to kindly do so today, so that the premises could be prepared on Tuesday for the following day's activities.