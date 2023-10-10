Ghana: Aduana FC Pip Berekum Chelsea

9 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Aduana Stars recorded a slim 1-0 win over rivals Berekum Chelsea in their betPawa Premier League Matchday four encounter on Friday.

Isaac Mintah scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute of the first half to grab all the points against their Bono rivals - extending their unbeaten home run against Berekum Chelsea to four in succession.

The former Ghanaian champions who lost on Matchady one, recovered to beat Medeama SC but a 2-1 defeat to Legon Cities on the road meant they needed to dig deep to get back on track.

With Godfred Opoku Wakii, Justus Tortsutsey and Frank Owusu coming into the starting lineup Aduana FC were primed for their second victory on the season.

Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin brought in Ansu Kofi Patrick for Augustine Henneh but the change would not make much difference as Aduana FC rallied to their second consecutive home win in the 2023/24 season.

