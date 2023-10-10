Ghana: Medeama SC Record First Win At Bechem

9 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Medeama SC came from behind to shock Bechem United 2-1 in their betPawa Premier League Matchday four encounter at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park.

Jonathan Sowah scored in the 74th minute to cancel Cephas Mantey's opener but Ebenezer Nkrumah smashed home the winner inside 84 minutes to hand all the points to the visitors.

Medeama SC went into the game looking for their first goal in three seasons and first win after three failed attempts at Bechem.

The home side deservedly took the lead inside 27 minutes as Mantey smartly slotted home from a throw-in to stun the visitors.

The host had a couple of chances to extend the lead but lacked the cutting edge in front of goal as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Bechem United.

Back from the break, a determined Medeama SC side took the game to Bechem United in search of the equaliser.

Jonathan Sowah got on the end of a defence-splitting pass in the 74th minute to plant home the equaliser.

Ebenezer Nkrumah later scored the match winner six minutes from time to give Medeama SC a rare win at Bechem - their first win in three seasons.

Champions Medeama who have a game in hand are now 10th in the League table with four points while Bechem United drops to the 17th spot with 3 points. -GFA

