LiberiaDecides'23 - Large Turnout As Voting Commences in Liberia

Liberians Tuesday came out in large numbers to vote for a new leader.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. across the country with voters queued up in front of their various voting centres waiting to vote.

Tuesday's election is the fourth the country will hold since its civil war and the first it will hold without the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

There are 20 candidates including the incumbent president George Weah contesting for president. Liberians will also elect half of the country's Senate and House of Representatives.

There are 2.4 million people registered to vote in today's election.

To emerge as president, a candidate must win over 50 per cent of the total votes cast. In the event that no one secures the required percentage, the two candidates with the highest votes will go to a run-off.