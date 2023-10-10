Nigeria: N120m Won't Get You Character, TV Presenter Hits At BBNaija Star Ilebaye

TV presenter, Charles Born, has called out Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, for angrily leaving an interview session.

In a live Instagram video, which has now gone viral, the broadcaster narrated his experience with Ilebaye.

"Gen Z baddie waited for few minutes whilst we were filming with Pere and Adekunle and drove off, saying we kept her waiting. In her words, 'how dare we keep her waiting?' Celebrity of yesterday? Lol! Truly Money doesn't buy class. Yuck!" Born stated.

According to him, Ilebaye showed up late for the interview, and while former BBNaija housemates Pere and Adekunle were being interviewed, she got upset and zoomed off with her chaperone for being kept waiting.

"A hundred and twenty million can get you a lot of things, but it can't get you character. If you don't have character, you don't have character. And guess what? What sustains you in this industry and in life is good character. There are better ways to handle situations.

"I did not think that was enough reason for her to leave. It was disrespectful. An insult to me and my co-host. It was a slap on our faces," he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ilebaye, who was crowned the latest BBNaija reality TV show winner with N120m grand prize penultimate Sunday, was yet to react or comment on the incident.