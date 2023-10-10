Nigeria: N120m Won't Get You Character, TV Presenter Hits At BBNaija Star Ilebaye

10 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

TV presenter, Charles Born, has called out Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, for angrily leaving an interview session.

In a live Instagram video, which has now gone viral, the broadcaster narrated his experience with Ilebaye.

"Gen Z baddie waited for few minutes whilst we were filming with Pere and Adekunle and drove off, saying we kept her waiting. In her words, 'how dare we keep her waiting?' Celebrity of yesterday? Lol! Truly Money doesn't buy class. Yuck!" Born stated.

According to him, Ilebaye showed up late for the interview, and while former BBNaija housemates Pere and Adekunle were being interviewed, she got upset and zoomed off with her chaperone for being kept waiting.

"A hundred and twenty million can get you a lot of things, but it can't get you character. If you don't have character, you don't have character. And guess what? What sustains you in this industry and in life is good character. There are better ways to handle situations.

"I did not think that was enough reason for her to leave. It was disrespectful. An insult to me and my co-host. It was a slap on our faces," he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ilebaye, who was crowned the latest BBNaija reality TV show winner with N120m grand prize penultimate Sunday, was yet to react or comment on the incident.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.