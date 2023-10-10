South Africa: Minister Pravin Gordhan Announces Changes to Eskom Board

press release

Minister Gordhan announces changes to the Eskom board

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan, has announced that Mr Mpho Makwana (Eskom Chairperson) has decided to step down as the Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of the Eskom Board at the AGM scheduled for the end of October.

Mr Mteto Nyati will be appointed as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskom. Mr Makwana will utilize the remainder of October to handover to the new Chairperson of the Board.

"I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the Government of the Republic of South Africa to serve a second term as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskom SOC Limited." Mpho Makwana said. "I wish Eskom and its people success and thank its

committed stewards for their unstinting efforts to revive the Utility."

"I thank the Minister for the positive amicable manner upon which we conclude my tenure" Mr Makwana added.

"We wish to thank Mr Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom. We wish him well in his future endeavours," Minister Gordhan said. "Our efforts to stabilize Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries -- generation, transmission, and distribution -- remain on track. As government we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent, and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans," Minister Gordhan added.