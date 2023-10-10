South Africa: Eskom Board Chairperson Steps Down

10 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, is expected to step down from his role at the power utility's next AGM scheduled for the end of October.

This was announced by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) in a statement.

Makwana is expected to be replaced by current board member, Mteto Nyati, as chairperson, with a handover process to be done throughout this month.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said: "We wish to thank Mr Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

"Our efforts to stabilise Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries -- generation, transmission and distribution -- remain on track. As government, we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans."

Makwana wished the power utility success.

"I am grateful for the opportunity afforded to me by the government of the Republic of South Africa to serve a second term as chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskom SOC Limited. I wish Eskom and its people success, and thank its committed stewards for their unstinting efforts to revive the utility.

"I thank the Minister for the positive, amicable manner upon which we conclude my tenure," Makwana said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.