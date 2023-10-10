South Africa: Eskom Board Chairperson Steps Down

Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, is expected to step down from his role at the power utility's next AGM scheduled for the end of October.

This was announced by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) in a statement.

Makwana is expected to be replaced by current board member, Mteto Nyati, as chairperson, with a handover process to be done throughout this month.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said: "We wish to thank Mr Makwana for his contribution during the most difficult time for Eskom. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

"Our efforts to stabilise Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries -- generation, transmission and distribution -- remain on track. As government, we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans."

Makwana wished the power utility success.

"I am grateful for the opportunity afforded to me by the government of the Republic of South Africa to serve a second term as chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskom SOC Limited. I wish Eskom and its people success, and thank its committed stewards for their unstinting efforts to revive the utility.

"I thank the Minister for the positive, amicable manner upon which we conclude my tenure," Makwana said.