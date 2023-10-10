Nigeria: EFCC Oppressed Me in Presence of My Family, Hit My Producer - Skales

10 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian popular singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, widely known as Skales, has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following the invasion of his residences by the heavily armed operatives.

The music artiste claimed the EFCC operatives broke into his house wrongly accused him of being a fraudster, and molested him in the presence of his daughter.

Skales disclosed he was in his house on Monday night with his six-month-old daughter when three anti-graft agency operatives broke in through the backdoor.

The 'Shake Body' crooner said he had a panic attack because of some health issues he is dealing with.

He also claimed his record producer was injured by the EFCC operatives.

In a series of tweets, Skales wrote, "So @officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6 months old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues.... Is this not a crime?

"God go punish una @officialEFCC I am not a criminal, I have never done fraud in my life, you came in with guns to oppress me in front of my daughter and her mother & my staff. You will never prosper in anything you do as long as you're EFCC staff! You will always be a failure.

"They hit my producer with a stick on his leg. Imagine @officialEFCC una father! You guys are a criminal organization...it's sad the kind of power you are given.. that's why you're abusing it... enikure."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.