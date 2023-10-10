Kenya Should Not Take Sides in the Israel-Palestine Conflict - Wamalwa

Nairobi — Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has weighed in on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict urging President William Ruto's administration not to take sides.

The conflict escalated Saturday when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel by firing a barrage of rockets while the Hamas military wing Al Qasam Brigade breached Israeli defenses and embarked on a killing spree targeting civilians and soldiers alike.

Wamalwa, the leader of the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K), said Kenya should not take sides in the ongoing conflict that has seen the death toll exceed 1,000 people in just three days as Israel launched retaliatory attacks in Gaza.

Instead, Wamalwa said Kenya should advocate for peace in the Middle East.

"Kenya should not take sides and stand with Israel or Palestine in the escalating Middle East war, but should call and stand for Peace," Wamalwa said in a statement Monday.

He added that the path to lasting and sustainable peace between Israel and Palestine who have been fighting for decades is the implementation of a two-state solution.

Kenya had denounced the Hamas' attack in a statement on October 8 saying terrorism cannot be justified.

"Kenya strongly maintains that there exists no justification whatsoever for terrorism, which constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security.

All acts of terrorism and violent extremism are abhorrent, criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of the perpetrator, or their motivations," Ruto said in a statement.

The President extended his condolences to the families affected by the escalating violence.

President Ruto condemned all acts of terrorism and violent extremism, deeming them "abhorrent, criminal, and unjustifiable," regardless of the perpetrator's motivations.

He called upon the international community to mobilize efforts to hold accountable those responsible for these reprehensible acts of terrorism, including their organizers, financiers, sponsors, supporters, and enablers.

In light of the complex and sensitive security context in Israel-Palestine, Kenya called for a ceasefire to halt any further military action between Israel and Palestine, citing the exacerbating tension and the suffering of civilians.

President Ruto urged both parties to refrain from further attacks and work toward a peaceful resolution to end the conflict, recognizing the distressing intentional targeting of civilians and the escalating casualties.

On its part, the African Union called on Israel and the Hamas militant group to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union, released a statement Sunday urging the warring parties to return to the negotiating table to implement the resolution by the International Community for two states to coexist peacefully.

"The Chairperson urgently appeals to both parties to put an end to the military and to return, without preconditions, to the negotiating table to implement the principle of two States living side by side," he stressed.

He called upon the international community to assume its responsibility in ensuring a peaceful end to hostilities between the two parties.

However, the decision by President Ruto to issue a statement before the African Union elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans and international community alike with some observers saying he appeared to lean on the Israeli side.

Hamas, the militant group controlling the Gaza Strip, claimed to have captured Israeli officers and soldiers, holding them in "safe places." In response, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Hamas sites and headquarters across various regions of the coastal enclave.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz announced the cutoff of power supply to the Palestinian enclave following the Hamas attack.

In a national address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel to be "in a state of war" and ordered a full mobilization of reserves.

Currently, Israel has enlisted over 300,000 reservists as Netanyahu government prepares for what analysts and observers say could be a possible ground incursion of Gaza after he got an okay from his cabinet.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held an emergency meeting with key officials, reiterating the Palestinian people's right to defend themselves against Israeli forces and settlers.