Rwandans in Israel Are Safe - Envoy

Rwandans who are currently in Israel are safe, and none of them has been hurt during the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorists, the country's ambassador to Rwanda, Einat Weiss, has said.

The fiery conflict erupted on Saturday, October 7 when the Hamas terror group attacked Israel, firing thousands of rockets on targets as far away as Tel Aviv and the outskirts of Jerusalem

About an hour after the first rocket attacks, Hamas militants crossed into Israel by land, sea and air, according to the Israeli military. They infiltrated 22 Israeli towns and took civilians and soldiers hostages, many of whom they brought to Gaza. At least 1200 Israelis were reported dead as of the morning of Thursday, October 12.

The Israeli military is now embarking on an offensive against Hamas, striking more than 2600 of the group's positions since Saturday.

"From the information I have, we haven't had a Rwandan that was either injured, kidnapped or murdered," said Weiss during a media interview on Thursday, October 12.

Israel is a tourist and educational destination for a number of Rwandans.