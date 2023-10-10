Liberians in High Gear to Vote

MONROVIA-Earlier this morning, thousands of Liberians turned out at various polling centers across the country to cast their votes in Liberia's Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Voting began earlier this morning at 8:00 AM in Monrovia and other parts of the country. So far, there has been no report of violence across the country. Our correspondents say the process started on time while people with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly people were given preference as they were queued in special lines to enable them cast their votes smoothly.

Liberia is having its first Presidential Election after a smooth transition in 2017 when Liberia and Africa's first female President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf turned power to Mr. George M. Weah, a soccer star who defeated former Vice President, Joseph N. Boakai.

19 presidential candidates are challenging incumbent George Weah with former Vice President Boakai being his main challenger. Liberian busine executive, Alexander Cummings, respected human rights lawyer, Tiawon Gongloe and others are also challenging the incumbent Weah.

Our correspondent Patrick Stephen Tokpah in the central Liberian town of Gbarnga, Bong County disclosed that voting began without delay at various polling centers.

According to him, the first voter at the John Flomo Bakalu High School Polling Center in Gbarnga, Bong County, Garmah Flomo has described the process as smooth and easy.

"The polling center of the John Flomo Bakalu opened at 8:00 AM, as the National Election Commission workers assigned at the center began to allow voters to cast their vote

The John F. High School has seven polling places in the Gbarnga, Bong County. Early this morning, while NEC workers were set up, voters were in the queue awaiting the official opening of polls in the County.

In aa interview with our correspondent, at the John Flomo Bakalu High School polling center, Garmah FLomo admonished Liberians to vote peacefully for their Country.

Garmah Flomo, a resident of the Lofa Road Community in Gbarnga, Bong County said she spent the night at the John Flomo Bakalu High School polling center just to cast her ballot first.

Like Garmah Flomo, an early-age woman, Mary George, a resident of the Feminta Road Community, Gbarnga, Bong County said she left her house early this morning at 5: 00 AM to come to the polling center to vote for preferred candidates in the pending 2023 elections.

She said voting for the next president, Senator, and Representative is important for the growth and development of Liberia. 2.4 million Liberian registered voters are expected to vote for their leaders today in a highly contested elections.

In Grand Basa County, a highly contested county, our correspondent, Reuben Bier disclosed that scores of citizens of Electoral District 3, Grand Bassa County are hugely in queues to exercising their constitutional rights.

He disclosed that the process is smooth and started on the time set by Liberia' electoral boby-NEC.

Our correspondent says many of the citizens including Tina K. Yarleh, Bryant Swen, Matina Konwaye among others said they arrived at the center since 6 am just to show their eagerness to vote for candidates of their choices.

He said the process is smoothly ongoing at Help Liberia Foundation School and other centers in the county.

Our correspondents, Washington Watson, Perry Zoardyu, Mark Dunbar, Mark Mengonfia, Jamesetta Williams Joyclyn Wea are all reporting that the process is so far peaceful with massive turnout at various polling centers in Montserrado.

But according to reporter Watson, at the Gbolobo Public School Voting Precinct, several voters have alarmed that the process is very slow, most especially the voter identification officer who they accused of being slow.