Liberians Vote in Presidential, Legislative Election

10 October 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Senanu Tord

Monrovia, Liberia — Liberians went to the polls Tuesday to choose their next president, as well as 73 legislators and 15 senators.

Thousands of voters queued up at polling stations despite delays and procedural issues in Liberia's fourth national election since the end of the civil war in 2003.

Campaigning for the election has been marred by political violence, leaving many people injured and at least two dead. However, one observer said the initial processes on election day have been peaceful.

Abdulai Masiyambay Bangurah, an observer for the Group of Seven Plus, an organization of 20 nations that are facing conflict or have done so recently, said that voting began on time at the four polling stations he visited.

"All of the places we have been, it has been very peaceful, and the voters have been very orderly," he said.

But there were exceptions.

At the Monrovia Open Standard Church School polling center, tempers flared as voters argued with polling officers. The voters said a directive prohibiting the use of mobile phones in polling stations had not been communicated to them.

At the FMCA School polling station in Monrovia, about a thousand people stood in long queues for more than six hours after voting commenced.

Despite the long wait, voters said they were eager to make their voices heard through the ballot.

"I want to vote. I am feeling tired now, but I won't go home," said Albertah Toh. "I am going to vote because Liberia is all we have."

The National Elections Commission said it will make sure all voters get to cast their ballots, even if it means keeping polling centers open past closing time.

"We will still run the process," said Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, chairperson of the elections commission. "They just need to ensure that they are in the queue before the official voting time ends, which is at 6 o'clock, and all of those who are in the queue will get the chance to exercise their franchise."

About 2.5 million Liberians were registered to vote in Tuesday's elections.

The elections commission has urged voters to remain calm after voting and wait for official results to prevent disturbances.

Read the original article on VOA.

