Nigeria: CJN, Others Pay Tributes to Deceased Supreme Court Judge Nweze

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has described a Justice of the Supreme Court, Centus Nweze, who passed on recently, as a jurist of impeccable character who has contributed significantly to the enhancement of the Nigerian judiciary sector.

Mr Ariwoola said this during a valedictory court session in honour of the late Nweze on Tuesday in Abuja.

"Nweze that I knew very well and had remarkable acquaintance with, was a dogged fighter for whatever cause he believed in; yet an astute advocate of the arts of mediation and reconciliation.

"He became a formidable refuge to a vast clan of followers who continually drew inspiration, succour and strength to guide their journey through life," the CJN said.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, commended the Supreme Court for honouring Mr Nweze for his outstanding contribution to laws and nation.

Mr Fagbemi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, said, "Nweze's judicial activism, intellectualism and exploit will continue to illuminate the legal jurisprudence".

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau also praised Mr Nweze for his contribution, erudition and promotion of the country's laws.

NAN reports that Mr Nweze, who was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on 29 October 2014 died on 29 July, in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 64 years.

He was born in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on 25 September 1958.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Nweze, known for his prodigious academic writings, was also a doctorate degree holder.

He was also reputed for his oratorical prowess and flowery usage of words to simplify legal matters in his judgements.

In March 2020, he poignantly remarked in a dissenting opinion that the judgement of the Supreme Court sacking Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State would distort electoral jurisprudence (body of judicial precedents) for long.

Mr Nweze was the only one on the seven-judge bench who dissented to rule that the judgement earlier sacking Mr Ihedioha, and replacing him with Hope Uzodinma, who came distant fourth in the election, should be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

He said the Supreme Court's judgement on the Imo State governorship election was wrong and "will continue to haunt our (Nigeria's) electoral jurisprudence for a long time to come."

But he was the judge who gave the lead judgement in the widely criticised verdict of the Supreme Court, controversially declaring then Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the February general election.

The judgement, considered among the most controversial decisions of Nigeria's Supreme Court, handed the senatorial ticket to Mr Lawan despite his not participating in the primary election.

(NAN)