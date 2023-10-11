Nigeria: Court-Martial Sentences General to 7 Years Imprisonment, to Refund $2.1m, N1.65bn to Nigerian Army Properties Limited

Abuja — The Special Army Court-martial sitting in Abuja, Tuesday, sentenced former Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Properties Limited, Maj. Gen. Umaru Mohammed, to seven years imprisonment.

The court also ordered him to refund $2,178,900 and N1.65bn to the Army properties and NAPL.

Mohammed was tried on 18 counts bordering on forgery, misappropriation of funds, and conspiracy among other charges.

Although the army general pleaded not guilty to all allegations, the court found him guilty of 14 of the 18-count charge.