Nigerian-American superstar singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, welcomed twins with his wife, Chioma Rowland, in the United States on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the couple tragically lost their son, Ifeanyi in October last year at their Banana Island, Lagos residence.

Music executive, Ovie, confirmed the news in a post via X on Tuesday.

He wrote: "Confirmed. Davido and Chioma. Double blessings."

Davido and Chioma have not announced the birth on social media.