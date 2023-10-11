South Africa: SA Scrambles to Solve Egg Shortage

South Africa is increasing imports of liquid and powdered eggs as the poultry sector battles to beat shortages because of the bird flu outbreak.

This move was called to ensure eggs will be available during the festive season.

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) announced that its members will trim exports of table eggs, delivering them to domestic markets instead of sending them abroad.

Also, local eggs selected for processing into liquid products for industrial baking will be repurposed as table eggs.

While South Africa already brings in all its powdered egg needs, increased imports will further help mitigate the harmful impacts of the H5 and H7 avian influenza strains.

In response to the shortage, retail giants Pick n Pay and Woolworths are enforcing measures to limit egg purchases.

While liquid and powdered eggs can be imported from markets like the EU and Brazil, importing fresh table eggs presents more challenges. Current trade regulations in South Africa make importing regular eggs a difficult process.

Dr Abongile Balarane, general manager of Sapa's egg organisation, confirmed that eggs available in supermarkets have undergone careful checks and are disease-free.

Strict protocols are in place to handle suspected avian flu outbreaks, including quarantine measures and, if necessary, destruction of all produce on affected farms.

South African restaurants are grappling with not just the shortage but rising prices. Restaurant Association of SA's CEO, Wendy Alberts, criticised the excessive price hikes by some farmers, considering it an exploitation of the current crisis.

