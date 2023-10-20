Mozambique: - Inhambane Slaughters 35,000 Laying Hens Due to Avian Influenza

19 October 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Morrumbene district, in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, has slaughtered 35,000 laying hens as result of an outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu).

The disease is believed to have been recently imported from the South African province of North West.

According to the National Director of Livestock Development, Américo Coinceição, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', the Ministry of Agriculture has sent a team to continue investigating the situation in Morrumbene.

"All the provinces have been informed to alert the authorities immediately about any symptom of avian influenza or death of animals, especially wild and domestic birds', Coinceição said.

In order to avoid bird flu infections, the National Livestock Development Directorate recommends that producers should only introduce birds into their aviaries after carrying out an inspection or even submitting the animals to a two week period of quarantine.

As a result of the bird flu outbreak, all imports of chickens and other poultry products from South Africa have been suspended. This means that the country, especially the cities of Maputo and Matola, is facing a shortage of eggs and chickens. Due to this situation, the vendors are resorting to Eswatini to import eggs and chickens.

Avian influenza outbreaks - caused by virus H5N8, H5N1, H5N2 and H7 - have so far been detected in the South African provinces of North West, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State, Kwazulu Natal and Eastern Cape.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.