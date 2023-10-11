Nigeria: Troops Arrest 3 Prison Escapees, Suspected Kidnappers in Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV have arrested 13 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping, prison break, cattle rustling as well as recovered arms/ammunition and illicit drugs.

Spokesperson of the operation, Captain Oya James, said the troops arrested three prison escapees; Chekirmak Tapir, Senmacong Tapir and Swaroong Tapir at Barkin Ciyawa village in Qua'pan LGA of Plateau State.

He said, "Operation SAFE HAVEN tactical team arrested a notorious suspected kidnapper, Buba Ibrahim, at Tilden Fulani Village in Toro LGA of Bauchi State and recovered one Baretta pistol. Similarly, the gallant troops arrested two suspects planning to kidnap one Mrs Salama Ayuba, the owner of Confidence Health Centre at Fadan Karshi, Sanga LGA of Kaduna State. "The suspects were arrested at Gashish town in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State."

He said troops also arrested one Mr Williams Seaman in connection with the attack on one Mr Nanbak Ayuba by gunmen in his residence at Shorom village in Bokkos LGA. During the arrest, troops recovered one locally fabricated pistol, two rounds and one empty case of 9mm.

"Additionally, troops recovered a total of 279 cows and six sheep for farms destruction across Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom and Zango Kataf LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna states respectively. A suspected cattle rustler, Yusuf Hamisu, was also arrested at Kamuru village in Zango Kataf LGA. In the same vein, troops deployed at Sector 6 arrested two suspected drug peddlers, Mr Ezekiel Davou and Illiya Ezekiel, at Makera Checkpoint in Riyom LGA and recovered substances suspected to be Indian hemp in commercial quantities, one motorcycle, two mobile phones and some money. Also, troops arrested three suspects for assault on farmers at Mere village in Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

"A total of 13 arrests were effected, four victims rescued from kidnappers, one cattle rustler arrested, seven drug peddlers nabbed, two attacks on vulnerable communities deterred within the period and 23 distress calls promptly responded to," he added.