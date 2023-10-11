LiberiaDecides 2023 - Counting Commences As Voting Ends in Liberia

Voting commenced at 8 a.m. in most parts of Liberia on Tuesday morning where Liberians came out en masse to vote for a new president and half of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Counting has commenced in some polling units in Liberia marking the end of the voting process.

This is the coastal country's fourth consecutive election since the end of the civil war.

Voting is however still holding in some parts of Sinoe and Rivercess counties in the southeastern part of the country where heavy rainfall caused a river to overflow its bank thereby preventing voting materials from getting to at least 11 precincts.

Davidetta Lansanah, chairperson of the National Election Commission (NEC), at a press conference held on Tuesday, said voting time will be extended in those areas.

The extension, she said, will not affect the announcement of preliminary results.

Mrs Lansanah noted that the electoral process has been peaceful and assured Liberians that their votes will count.

Twenty candidates including incumbent President George Weah are taking part in the presidential election. Final results have to be announced before 15 days, according to the electoral law.