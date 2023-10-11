Nigeria: Terrorists Abduct Four Students in Nasarawa

This is the third time university students have been abducted in less than 30 days.

Four students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, were abducted by terrorists between Monday and Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed late on Tuesday.

A member of the university's Students Union, Solomon Timmy, said the terrorists invaded the students' community between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Monday and appeared to have continued their rampage in the areas till the early hours of Tuesday.

"Yesterday, between 10.30 to 11 at night, bandits came into students' villages or communities to attack students and hostels. They abducted four students - three females and one male," he told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone late Tuesday.

He gave the names of those abducted as Rahila Hanya (Science and Laboratory Technology), Josephine Gershon (Computer Science), Rosemary Samuel (Business administration) and Goodness Samuel Geography. All of them are in the 100 level.

Mr Timmy, who is the university's Students' Union security committee chairman, said security agents and university management were working to rescue the students.

He said the terrorists had begun negotiating with the families of the students.

The police spokesperson in Nasarawa State, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the abduction to BBC Hausa monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the police command received the news of the abduction Tuesday.

"The command is aware of the abduction in Angwan Kare around 12:55 a.m. We received information that an unknown number of gunmen have invaded a house at Angwan Karea," he said.

Northern Nigeria is witnessing incessant cases of terrorist activities, especially the abduction of students. In September, 24 students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State were abducted by terrorists. Though some of the students were rescued, many remained with the terrorists.

A few days ago, four female students of the Federal University Dutsin Ma in Katsina State were also abducted by terrorists. Later, the Vice-Chancellor, Armaya'u Bichi, said the terrorists were on a revenge mission when they attacked the school.