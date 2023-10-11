Nigeria: Warri Concert - Nigerians Divided Over Refund of Money Paid to Davido By Organisers

11 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Following the on-going fight between the Brownhill Events Inc., organisers of 'Warri Again' annual concert, and pop star, Davido, Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions over the refund of the $94,600 allegedly paid to the singer to perform at the show, for which he didn't show up.

While some Nigerian social media users, yesterday, condemned the 'Unavailable' crooner for his action, many others have hailed the singer.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation, dangling facts condemned David's action, saying if it were in the United States, would he say he won't refund the money in question?

"If Nigerian Judiciary was working, Davido wouldn't be boasting all that on social media. I doubt he would've said all that if he had missed a show in the US. But he knew this was Nigeria and nothing would happen. Very shameful. How can someone pay you for a job, you missed it and when you were called out you started threatening the person. Is this a mockery to our Judicial system? Cos naija is a case of man now man." he wrote.

Also, reacting in the same vein, one RSAV said "Nigerian artists always feel bigger than law and logic. Now, he's spewing thrash about donating twice the amount to charity. David is clearly in the wrong here."

