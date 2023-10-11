Nigeria: Soyinka to Speak At Naija Times Third Anniversary Lecture, Book Presentation

Mr Soyinka will give a goodwill message to back the keynote by one of his former students and former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati.

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has formally accepted the invitation to the third-anniversary lecture and book presentation of Naija Times, which comes up on 19 October at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

The acceptance to speak at the event by the professor of comparative literature, civil rights activist, and humanist is viewed as an endorsement of the same segment of Naija Times, which, in three years, has emerged as a prominent and independent online newspaper.

Mr Soyinka will give a goodwill message to back the keynote by one of his former students and former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati - the critically engaging newspaper columnist, public intellectual and lead anchor of the 'The Morning Show' on Arise News.

Mr Abati will be speaking on the event's theme, 'Journalism in the service of society,' which is the slogan of Naija Times.

The high-profile occasion will also feature the presentation of Naija Times' first publication, "For a Better Society: A compilation of Editorials published in Naija Times from September 2020 to July 2023."

Azu Ishiekwene, one of Nigeria's prolific writers and Editor-in-Chief of Leadership newspaper, will review the book.

Ehi Braimah, Naija Times publisher/editor-in-chief, said the book will be valuable for media practitioners, communications specialists, political leaders, strategists and consultants, CEOs, public policy analysts, civil servants and parliamentarians.

Mr Braimah added that legal practitioners, human rights activists, bankers and financial analysts, researchers, scholars, students, sports administrators, entrepreneurs and captains of industry, diplomats, economists, and public affairs commentators will find it useful.

The event will be chaired by John Momoh, chairman of Channels Media Group. At the same time, Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State and Doyen of Nigerian journalism will be the Father of the Day.

Naija Times was formally launched on 15 September 2020 with the primary objective of advocating a better Nigeria with solid institutions, respect for the rule of law and defending the public interest.

These ideals are expressed in the vision and mission statements of the newspaper.