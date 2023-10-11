Nigeria: Govt Launches Operational Guidelines for Health Insurance

11 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The federal government has unveiled the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) operational guidelines in furtherance to the new NHIA act signed into law in 2022.

Launching the guidelines Tuesday in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said the NHIA Act and operational guidelines mark a turning point for faster progress in health insurance in the country.

He said the guidelines would provide direction for the country to ensure more Nigerians are covered and to expand the affordability of healthcare for the population especially the most vulnerable.

He called on states to provide more resources to make their insurance schemes stronger, by enrolling their formal sector enrollees and providing the 25% counterpart funding for the BHCPF.

The Director General of the NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said the guideline clarifies the roles, responsibilities and obligations of stakeholders and supports the principles of equity, quality and sustainability.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria Deputy Country Representative, Alexander Chimbaru, said the guidelines address the challenges that were in the then National Health Insurance Scheme.

