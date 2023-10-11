Nigeria: Insecurity Threatening Education in Northern Nigeria, Says Rep

Rep. Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara) has raised concerns over the safety of children in schools in some part of Northern Nigeria due to incessant kidnaping and activities of bandits

Jaji, who represents Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja, following the abductions of students at the Federal University Gusau and another incident in Katsina.

He said many residents now live in fear by the criminal activities of bandits, adding that it was crippling the education system in Northern Nigeria.

"Addressing the issue through motion, discussing killings in various constituencies, observing a minute of silence, and calling on security agencies to take action, has not provided solution to the problem."

He said it was increasingly evident that both Federal and State Governments must unite and address the issue with sincerity to combat insecurity effectively.

He said in spite the unique security challenges faced by each state in Nigeria today, insecurity remained a significant concern in the North.

Jaji stressed the necessity for nationwide awareness about the security challenges faced in Zamfara State and the broader North-West region, adding that security matters should not be treated as political games.

He said the recent dispute between the Zamfara State government and the Federal government regarding dialogue with bandits had only exacerbated the situation.

"The Minister of Defense claimed that community-led dialogue with the bandits did not involve federal government intervention, but the presence of military personnel during such dialogues raises questions.

"These concerns intensify as incidents like the kidnapping of Federal University Gusau students follow purported dialogues, prompting public figures to call for a holistic approach to address the insecurity crisis decisively."

He said, "insecurity in the North-West is a matter of great concern, as the lives and properties of the people should not be subject to political maneuvering."