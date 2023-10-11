Nigeria: Tinubu's Certificate Saga Has 'Worsened' Nigeria's Reputation - Peter Obi

11 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has stated that the certificate sage of President Bola Tinubu has further worsened the country's 'less than glorious image' in the world.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi stated that the certificate issue has affected the average Nigerian within and outside the country.

His words: "To the outsiders, the entire Chicago University matter, as well as Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu's many other lingering identity, question marks have further worsened Nigeria's less than glorious image internationally.

"Uninformed outsiders now see every Nigerian as a fraudster, certificate forger, and identity thief. The controversy is unnecessary, and the implicit global embarrassment could have been avoided."

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had secured release of Tinubu's education records from the CSU through a court subpoena against the disclosure by the President.

The released records, which came first on October 3, showed that Tinubu's 1979 CSU certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was different from samples of the certificates the university issued to students that same year.

Atiku, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, addressed a world press conference on the certificate saga.

