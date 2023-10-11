Liberia: Winner Faces High Demands for Change From Voters

Charles Fokofo, a first-time voter at the McGuire Catholic School in Rehab, Paynesville, who is 21 years old, is excited to vote despite the scorching weather and long lines.

For him, and so many first-time voters, long queues, hot sun, and delays cannot stop them from exercising their franchise. They are voting to chose a leader that would address education, security, and drug addiction among the youth.

"I see a lot of people becoming drug addicts," he said. Whoever wins must ensure that young people stop taking in drugs."

"I am observing a lot of things going on in the country. I have seen my fellow youth going astray. Addicted to drugs. Sleeping in the street. I think the fault is from government. I want my fellow friends to forget about this drug habit." he said.

Fokofo wants a leader who would tackle drugs abuse especially "Kush" to prevent young people from going astray. "Kush is killing the youth. We need somebody to stop it."

"Among the presidential candidates whoever wins must ensure that Kush is stop, police officers are well trained and our educational sector is well funded," he said.

Today is polls day in Monrovia. Young people who are in the majority are out to vote for president, Vice President, Legislators, and some members of the Senate.

Fokofo is among the 2.4 million registered voters, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC) eligible to participate in the 2023 presidential and general elections.

"There are so many bad things happening here we need a leader that will be able to stop them," said Tete Geeorge. Teta, who just graduated from high school said she wants a leader that would equip public schools for less privileged students to learn well.

President George Weah, of the Coaliation for Democratic (CDC), who is seeking second term in office since elected in 2017, is competing along with 19 presidential candidates including former vice president Joseph Boakai, of the Unity Party, his main contender.

Affectionately called by his supporters the "Rescuer", Boakai, says Weah has done nothing to uplift Liberians; hence his plan to rescue the country.

Citizens interviewed at some polling centers complained about the slow pace of the voting process and the low presence of security personnel.

At some Polling centers visited, voters were seen standing in long queues, waiting to be ushered by the National Elections Commission staff to cast their vote. The process involved a voter first presenting his/her biometric card for verification. Pictures and names are checked on the Final Registration Roll (FRR), to ensure their names appear in order to allow them vote.

Voters whose information appears on the FRR are then given a ballot paper, which they mark in secret to indicate their preferred candidate. The ballot papers are then placed in a secure ballot box. After voting, a voter dips their finger in indelible ink. Voters are placed in queue in accordance with alphabetical orders.

"I came at 5:00 a.m. this morning, and I have not been able to vote," said Thomas Tweh. " No security presence, and NEC's staff are so slow."

Tweh, like Fokofo, are not discouraged by the challenges. "Nothing will stop me from voting today," he said.

Apart from being one of the least developed countries, Liberia remains at the top of corruption rankings. The latest Global Barometer Index found Liberia was the third most corrupt country in Africa.

Corruption, poor infrastructure, and lack of demonstrated leadership ability from past and present leaders are reasons for the country's backwardness.

The on-going polls is an opportunity for Liberians to elect a leader that would address these issues.

So far there have not been any incidents of violence reported, but commercial centers are closed.