Ghana: Telecel Embarks On Network Expansion, Adds 300 New 4g Sites in Record Time

Telecel Group, the majority shareholder of Vodafone Ghana, has announced the successful expansion of Vodafone Ghana's network infrastructure by adding 300 new 4G sites, most of which have been activated across various regions in Ghana.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said, "This achievement has been accomplished in record time and stands as a direct testament to Telecel's unwavering commitment to providing enhanced connectivity and outstanding services to Ghanaians.

"Telecel Group would like to express its sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority (NCA) for their invaluable support to the industry. Their dedication and assistance were essential in making such advancements possible, furthering our collective vision of a digitally connected Ghana," the statement said.

This significant advancement follows Telecel's acquisition of Vodafone Ghana and underscores the expansion strategy put in place following its entry to the Ghanaian market. Telecel is fully committed not only to maintaining, but also to substantially improving the quality of the network it has acquired.

This accomplishment is not a one-off event but rather a pivotal part of Telecel's broader strategic plan for sustained expansion across the nation. We have exceeded expectations inthe rapid development of these sites, and this is only the beginning of our journey.

"Our commitment remains unwavering as we continue to pinpoint opportunities for network expansion, ensuring that we extend world-class mobile connectivity to an ever-growingnumber of Ghanaians. Additionally, we are thrilled to introduce 4G+ to our customers, offeringthem even faster speeds," Malek Atrissi, Group COO, said.

"We have set a new standard for rapid network development in Ghana. But this is just the beginning. Our combined vision is to continuously seek and seize opportunities that enrich the digital experience for Ghanaians. The future holds even greater promise," Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, said.