Ghana: I Still Don't Have My First 11 - Hearts Coach

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Martin Koopman, says he is still looking for his best 11 to start and win games for the club.

"I am still looking for my best 11 to start and win games for Hearts; for now, I will keep trying the players until I get the right blend for the right results."

The visibly unhappy coach made the remark after his side was held goalless draw by visiting club, Dreams FC, at the Accra Sports

Stadium on Sunday.

According to him, the team, as of now was not balanced, a situation he and his back-room staff are working around the clock to correct and get the team in good shape.

"The team has quality but we must find the right blend to get them at their best. In defence and midfield, we have no problem, but the striking area is the problem."

He called out Congolese striker, Kashala Wanet, who lasted for 45 minutes of the game, stating that his performance was not satisfactory, which was why he was withdrawn at halftime.

Kashala, who has scored the sides' only Premier League goal this season against Nsoatreman FC, needs to step up if he was to still maintain his position in the team.

He noted that the time had come for some players to wake up from their slumber and get the business done for the club; otherwise, by the next window, they would not be part of the team.

"We must find players who can 'carry' the team and help it grow because this team is a new and young one," he added.

The Dutchman, however, expressed satisfaction with the team's general output during the game, stating that since the start of the season, they seem to be improving and are getting better.

He urged fans to be patient with the playersbecause some of the players are yet to overcome the pressure that comes with playing for a big club like Hearts.

"The pressure is telling on them at the moment but I am working to get that fear out of the way and bring them to their best.

Coach Martin Koopman asked the fans not to compare friendly games with competitive games like the Premier League, as both have different aims and purposes.

The Phobians have managed just four points from four games and would trek to the Sogakope WAFA Park to play as guests against returnees, Heart of Lions, this weekend.