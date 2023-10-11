Ghana: Kustom Looks Unveils Tracksuits for Accra 2023 Games

Ghanaian garments manufacturer, Kustom Looks, has unveiled branded uniforms for the re-arranged African Games in Accra.

Kustom Looks Chief Executive Officer, Kwab Asamoah, presented the vibrant yellow tracksuit to the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) President, Ahmed Nasser.

Asamoah, who doubles as Vice-President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association and a member of Ghana Judo, hopes this can pave the way for Kustom Looks to produce further merchandise for Accra 2023.

"We hope this introduction will open doors to allow for local production of more designs for the upcoming 13th African Games," he said.

Mr Asamoah expressed his belief that African products should be used for the continental multi-sport event.

Nasser inspected facilities at the under-construction Borteyman Sports Complex, due to host a majority of the 29 disciplines on the programme.

The AASC was involved in a dispute with the Association of African National Olympic Committees and African Union which contributed to a delay in the African Games, but this has been resolved.

Ghana's economic issues and delays to preparations also led to the Games being pushed back from August this year to March 8-23 in 2024, while retaining the Accra 2023 branding.- Insidethegames.biz