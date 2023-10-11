Liberia: Civics and Service International Civic Club Students 'Walk for Peaceful and Credible Elections'

Various private and public schools' students, who are benefiting from Civics and Service International's (CSI) initiatives, Friday, October 6, had a march throughout the principal streets of Monrovia calling the attentions of everyone that there should be "peaceful and credible elections" before, during and after the voting day.

As the pupils marched under the theme, "Walk for Peaceful and Credible Elections," they chanted slogans aimed at promoting peace and displayed placards depicting peaceful messages, which they hoped would characterized Liberia's October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Student Joedina S. Keneamah, of the College of West Africa (CWA) expressed how delightful she was to join in the march calling on Liberians to make the elections peaceful, credible and transparent.

"I am here marching today because over the last few days we saw people getting into fights because of their candidates who are running and this election period has begun to be violent. So, we students and future leaders have come together to let the people know that these elections should be peaceful," Student Keneamah added.

Another student, John Kollie of Matilda Newport Public School, too, joined his colleague to offer pieces of advice that the elections should unite and bring Liberians together. Giving his observations, Kollie said he had seen people spewing out hate messages openly and on social media and he thinks that it should not be that way and everyone should remain peaceful so that the election itself can be peaceful, fair, credible and transparent.

"My advice to everyone is that we want a peaceful election because without peace we won't be able to go to school," Student Kollie emphasized.

Both students were joined by another of their colleagues, Ms. Abigail Karyah of the B.W. Harris High School, who said she had joined others in the peaceful march because without peace she and her mates won't have a good future.

"So, peace is very, very essential for our future because we students in 11th or 12th grades have different career paths that we want to take. But without peace, we won't be able to do that. So, we really need peace during and after these elections," Student Karyah said.

She called on young voters to NOT allow themselves to be swayed into violence and do things that are against the constitution by greedy politicians.

Also speaking via a telephone conversation, Mr. Otis S. Bundor, Country Director, CSI, said civics is important to the transformation of Liberia's socio-economic development. "As an institution that is building an ecosystem of change makers, CSI established civic clubs in schools in Montserrado, Bomi, Maryland and Grand Cape Mount Counties. The intent of the clubs is to promote patriotism, train students to know their rights and responsibilities and become problem solvers.

"Few days back, the students of the civic club decided to execute their first initiative -- promoting peaceful coexistence, civic voter education, and calling on stakeholders to conduct credible elections. Today, members of our civic club paraded the streets of Monrovia under the theme: "Walk for Peaceful and Credible Elections". Thanks to our partner, the Open Society Foundation - Africa for the support," the CSI Country Director added.

For her part, Mrs. Tenneh Johnson-Kema, Founder and CEO, CSI, she stated, "Civics education in Liberian schools is crucial, especially with the upcoming election, as it empowers future generations to understand their rights, responsibilities, and the democratic process. It fosters informed and active citizens, promoting a stronger, more inclusive society and ensuring a vibrant, participatory democracy for Liberia's future."