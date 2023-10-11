Liberia Council of Churches Calls the NEC Attention to Mishaps That Marred the October 10 Elections

11 October 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has revealed several irregularities during the voting process on October 10 across the country.

Addressing journalists in Monrovia, the President of LCC, Rev. Samuel Reeves, stated that the LCC deployed over 300 observers in 11 of Liberia's 15 counties.

The areas where LCC observers were stationed include Bomi, Bong, Gbarpolu, Cape Mount, Margibi, Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Lofa, Maryland, and Nimba counties.

While presenting the report, Rev. Reeves clarified that the report covered nine counties, specifically Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Lofa, Nimba, Margibi, Maryland, Montserrado, and Rivercess counties.

Rev. Reeves emphasized that the primary report primarily focuses on 205 observers from the nine counties who observed queues forming outside of the voting centers as early as 6 a.m.

According to the President of LCC, the voting process was generally peaceful but marred by various irregularities.

He added that, among the 205 observers, the report highlighted a lack of adequate security at polling places.

Rev. Reeves noted, "For instance, Rock International School in District #1 of Margibi County reported having no security presence at all."

Furthermore, the report from the 205 observers indicated that sensitive materials were on the ground at the beginning of the voting.

Rev. Reeves explained, "The overall condition of the election, up to the time of the report, includes incidents like at Richard C. Hunter School where voters refused to stand in line, leading to confrontations at the gate where the gate was damaged, causing a slowdown in the voting process."

He added, "In electoral district #1 in Montserrado County, the voting process was disrupted when some NEC staff were accused of directing certain voters to enter the voting rooms while leaving others waiting in the queue for extended periods. Many voters also faced challenges finding their names on the FRR, leading to frustration and causing some to leave the voting center."

Rev. Reeves concluded, "Fellow Liberians, the Liberia Council of Churches is pleased to remind you that democracy, all over the world, grants us the right to elect our leaders. Let's view these elections as an opportunity to send a clear message to the world that Liberia, after many years of war, has transitioned to a peaceful democracy. Let's demonstrate to the world that we are capable of electing our leaders."

