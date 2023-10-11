Liberia: Brem Soumoaro Withdrawn From Lone Star Squad

11 October 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C.Walker

Monrovia — Liberian midfielder Mohammed Brem Soumoaro, who currently plays for York United FC in Canada, has withdrawn from the Liberia Lone Star squad set to face Morocco and Libya in a friendly match, as well as Morocco in their last AFCON Qualifier.

According to reports, the versatile player has opted to focus on his club duties. Soumoaro's last appearance for Liberia was in a friendly match against Ghana, which Liberia lost 3-1. Reportedly, Soumoaro requested not to be included in the national team due to his club commitments. His team is currently in the playoffs, and he recently signed a one-year contract, which he intends to prioritize.

This marks the second time Brem Soumoaro has withdrawn from Coach Ansumana Keita's team. Meanwhile, the technical staff of the national team is yet to announce a replacement for the midfielder, who can also play as a defender.

Liberia is scheduled to face Libya on October 14 in a friendly match before their encounter with Morocco in Agadir in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Although Liberia has no chance of qualifying for the Nations Cup finals in Ivory Coast, the technical staff is using both matches to prepare the team for the World Cup qualifiers in November.

Liberia, a team that has never reached the World Cup before, will play two home matches in the 2025 World Cup qualifiers against Malawi and Equatorial Guinea in November.

