Liberia: ALCOP Blames CDC District #13 Rep Candidate Edward Flomo for Sunday Violence in Barnesville

Monrovia — Lusinee Kamara, Standard Bearer of the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP), strongly condemned and blamed the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) and its Montserrado District 13 Representative Candidate, Edward Papie Flomo, for orchestrating the violent incident that occurred on Sunday, marking the climax of the NEC officials' campaign date.

In a press conference on Monday, the ALCOP Standard Bearer condemned the actions and asserted that the CDC had planned these events against peaceful partisans and supporters of ALCOP.

"The All Liberian Coalition Party vehemently condemns the orchestrated provocation by the CDC against our partisans and supporters, all led by Mr. Edward Papie Flomo, the CDC District 13 Representative candidate," Mr. Kamara stated.

He further stated that the presence of the Liberia National Police on the ground on Sunday did not alleviate the tension but instead facilitated the CDC in causing chaos, resulting in several of his supporters sustaining injuries.

"The Liberia National Police, in their support of the CDC, employed tear gas on and among ALCOP partisans and supporters, and provided an opportunity for the CDC to inflict harm. This, in turn, led to numerous injuries among our supporters and partisans. The police's actions in discharging tear gas within the ALCOP building, firing live bullets at our supporters, and allowing CDC partisans to vandalize the properties of our supporters along the Japanese Freeway, are profoundly disappointing," ALCOP Standard Bearer said.

He continued, "During the misconduct of the CDC supporters, ALCOP also observed the reluctance of the Liberia National Police officers to apprehend CDC partisans who initiated the violence, despite the availability of videos and other pieces of evidence. We wish to express our deepest concern regarding the rapid deterioration of democracy and the rule of law in Liberia under the outgoing government headed by President George Weah," Mr. Kamara added.

The ALCOP Political Leader, however, reaffirmed his party's commitment to the Farmington Declaration and the NEC Electoral Guidelines.

"Our party remains dedicated to supporting the Farmington Declaration and all the guidelines articulated by the NEC to ensure a smooth electoral exercise," Mr. Kamara reiterated.