Liberia: Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas Arrives in Liberia to Observe Historic Polls

Monrovia — A high-powered delegation led by the President of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has touched down in Liberia to observe and monitor the country's crucial presidential and legislative elections.

Addressing a press conference upon their arrival, ALJA's President, Pewee Baysah, emphasized that their presence in Liberia underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

Baysah outlined ALJA's mission during these elections, which includes a comprehensive assessment of the entire electoral process. This assessment, he said, will encompass key areas such as the legal framework, election administration, the role of the media, voting procedures, counting, and tabulation of results. ALJA's observers will strictly adhere to the code of conduct, which demands neutrality and non-interference, as outlined in the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation.

Said Baysah: "This election represents a pivotal moment in Liberia's democratic journey, and ALJA is dedicated to observing it with impartiality and independence. We firmly believe that democracy and peace are essential prerequisites for sustainable human development. The undeniable interconnection between democracy and peace in Liberia cannot be overstated. it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we do not regress to the dark days of conflict and instability that marred our country's history."

Today's elections mark the fourth consecutive polls since the end of Liberia's brutal civil war. They also coincide with Liberia's commemoration of 20 years of peace. On August 18, 2023, Liberia celebrated two decades of peace and stability, marking the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2003. Baysah said this remarkable achievement underscores the resilience of Liberian society and the unwavering commitment of its citizens to peace.

He emphasized that ALJA, as an advocacy organization, will continue to champion the causes of press freedom, democratic governance, social justice, and the rule of law in Liberia.

ALJA, a 501(C)3 organization, was founded by former Liberian journalists based in the United States in 1998 and was revived in 2014 after a period of dormancy. The organization advocates for good governance, the rule of law, democracy, freedom of speech, and press freedom. It also provides capacity-building opportunities for practicing journalists and media institutions in Liberia.

Baysah noted that the organization aspires to witness the establishment of a well-structured and independent media, not only during the electoral process but also beyond. The media, he stressed, plays a pivotal role in disseminating accurate information to the public, and he urged them to adhere to the highest journalistic standards by reporting only the facts.

He stated: "Our primary concern lies in the Liberian press' role in strengthening democracy, particularly during the electoral period. Democracy is not guaranteed; it requires continuous effort from every citizen, both within and outside Liberia. As our circumstances evolve, we must critically evaluate ourselves and enact reforms that foster the thriving of democracy."

"Our democracy currently faces shared challenges, with increasing inequality, deepening polarization, and the proliferation of disinformation. Journalists have consistently been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy."

Reflecting on the theme of ALJA's recent national convention held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which focused on "How Can the Media Ensure Transparent and Violence-Free Elections," Baysah underscored the dangers of irresponsible media and the threats it poses to peace and security. He emphasized that journalism practices today should not undermine the hard-won freedoms secured by Liberia's forebears, often through sweat and blood.

Baysah noted that a robust democracy relies on information, debate, and the exchange of opinions. He furthered that the existence of a free, pluralistic, and independent media is essential for the proper functioning of democracies. Independent journalism, he added, provides citizens with the opportunity to access accurate information and form informed opinions.

Democracy, he noted, thrives when freedom of speech and expression are upheld, and the media plays a critical role in providing space for individuals, including marginalized groups such as youth, women, and people with disabilities, to have their voices heard.

According to him, transparency, accountability, and integrity are intrinsic principles of democracy. While the Liberian media excels in reporting and highlighting societal issues, there is a need to bolster their watchdog role in holding national institutions accountable and promoting a culture of transparency and integrity.

He called for both mainstream and digital media, including social media, to engage in deeper investigations into the functioning and effectiveness of the country's governance and institutions in delivering services to the Liberian people.

He also called on the media to actively seek out and share the stories of ordinary individuals who are making extraordinary contributions to address the country's numerous development challenges. This can serve as inspiration for more citizens to engage in actions that contribute to positive change. Additionally, the media should enhance its role in informing and educating citizens, empowering them to participate in the democratic governance of the nation.

"Liberia stands at a critical juncture, and it is imperative that all of us, as journalists and citizens, work together to give our nation a renewed sense of purpose and unity," Baysah concluded.

Meanwhile, ALJA also presented its "Excellence in Journalism Award" to three top Liberian media professionals for their immense contribution to Liberian media.

The recipients of the award include Peter Quaqua, President of the West African Journalism Association (WAJA) and former President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL); Mrs. Christiana Saywah Jimmy, Managing Publisher of the Inquirer Newspaper; and Mr. Titus Tokpah, Founder and Executive Director of MediaAid Foundation, which owns and operates the Peter Quaqua School of Journalism (PQSJ).

The award, which was announced in September of this year as part of ALJA's annual convention in the United States, was presented to them at CEMESP's Office in Monrovia.

In separate remarks, the trio expressed their gratitude to ALJA for the recognition and pledged to continue their contributions to the growth and development of the Liberian media.