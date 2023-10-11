Liberia: Sylvanus Nimely Left Out of Lone Star Squad Again

Monrovia, Liberia — Lone Star head coach, Ansumana Keita, has selected a 23-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Morocco.

In the upcoming international window, Liberia will play two games, a friendly against Libya and their last AFCON Qualifier against Morocco.

Lone Star will face Libya on October 14th in a friendly match in Casablanca, Morocco, and later take on Morocco in Agadir on October 17th in the AFCON qualifier.

The 23-man squad features several home-based players. The former Liberian Under 17 coach, who took charge of Lone Star on a two-year contract, has made some notable omissions and inclusions to his team.

Among the top performers who missed out on his team is Sylvanus Nimely, who is the second-highest goal scorer in the Uzbekistan Super League with ten goals. The attacker has been in incredible form, but since Keita took over the national team, he has overlooked Nimely in favor of some local players whose statistics don't match Nimely's.

In September, Nimely was again overlooked by the technical staff, but Keita stated that the player is part of his plan but couldn't participate in the match due to visa issues. However, this time he has been left out of the squad, which many football lovers see as a surprise. Sylvanus, who has made over five appearances for the national team and has performed well, will not be part of the upcoming matches.

In Keita's squad, there is a return of Eugene Swen after missing out for over two years. Nigerian Premier League side winger Mark Gibson has received his first senior call-up, alongside his teammate from Rivers United, Albert Korvah.

However, there was no place for key players such as Jeremy Saygbe, Prince Balde, Tonia Tisdell, Terrence Tisdell, and Tommy Songo, who have all played crucial roles in the national team over the past years.

Keita has settled on three goalkeepers, six defenders, ten midfielders, and four attackers to face Libya and Morocco.

Here is the Liberia squad for the AFCON qualifier against Morocco and the international friendly with Libya this month.

GOALKEEPERS

Boison De Sousa

Emmanuel Deanneh

Ashley Williams

DEFENDERS

Sampson Dweh

Eugene Swen

Eugene Dennis

Mark Pabai

Jamal Arago

Kemoh Kamara

MIDFIELDERS

Nohah Kenneh

Oscar Dorley

Seth Hellberg

Marcus Macaulay

Armah Vaikainah

Mohammed Sangare

Brem Soumoaro

Devine Roosevelt Teah

Saah Moses

Mark Gibson

STRIKERS

William Jebor

Mohammed Kamara

Albert Korvah

Kpah Sherman