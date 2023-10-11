Liberia: Voting in Parts of Sinoe County to Be Rescheduled to Damaged Ballot Papers

Monrovia — Some voters in Sinoe County could not exercise their franchise on Tuesday due to drowning of ballot papers while transporting them to counties. These polling places would, therefore, be rescheduled for the elections.

Speaking at the first post-polling press conference, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, Davidetta Browne-Lansannah, in Sinoe County, heavy rainfall over the past five days resulted in the Planson River overflowing its banks, cutting off access to many polling centers in District 2 in the county. She said, despite efforts by NEC staff, the river crossings remained impassable, affecting polling in at least 11 precincts.

Additionally, a truck carrying election materials to District One in Sinoe County became stuck in the mud due to bad road conditions, causing a late start to polling in that area.

River Cess County faced a similar situation, with the Timbo River overflowing its banks and delaying the arrival of NEC vehicles carrying election materials. Some precincts in River Cess District One did not open until as late as 11:00 am.