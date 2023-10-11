Ghana: NDC's Mission Is to Empower People, Not to Accumulate Wealth - Fifi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, says the party is committed to using political power as a means of empowering people, and not for personal gain.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the NDC's national youth working committees, he accused the NPP of using power to accumulate wealth and warned the practice undermines faith in democracy and weakens the fabric of society.

Mr Kwetey expressed concern that the youth in Ghana are losing faith in democracy, a trend he considers perilous. "The loss of hope can be felt here in Ghana, it's so bad," he remarked.

He said there is an urgent need for this generation of politicians to love Ghana and bring about the necessary change that will stop the continuous decline of the country, and the NDC is committed to doing that.

The general secretary charged the youth to rise above the pursuit of parochial goals and focus rather on what they can give to their political parties and the nation.

Mr Kwetey implored the younger generation to avoid being inspired by just the sheer desire for power as the ruling government was currently exhibiting.

"Unlike the NPP, we seek for more than just power. We seek power to empower the people because power does not belong to the NDC or the NPP but to the people of Ghana," he said.

He urged the youth of the NDC to do their part and ensure the party wins the 2024 general elections. He charged the young executives to assume responsibility, recognizing that the hope of both the NDC and, more importantly, Ghana, rests in their hands.

"Let's work to win, but far more than winning elections, let's win the hearts and minds of our people. Let's work to let them know we are different, that we are not liars who proclaim the things we say just to get power to do the things that the NPP is doing," he said.

With unwavering conviction, Mr Kwetey chanted a song that dominated former President J.J. Rawlings' campaigning days themed "Power belongs to the people forever," to drive home his point.