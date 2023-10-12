Nigeria: Remain Resolute, Deliver On 'Renewed Hope' Agenda, Tinubu Urged

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to deliver on his 'renewed hope' agenda for Nigeria despite the litigations and other distractions bedeviling his administration.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are challenging Tinubu's victory at the Supreme Court. The issue of Tinubu's Chicago State University Certificate is also raging.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, a member of the 2023 APC Presidential Campaign Council, Ginika Tor, said Tinubu should remain resolute with his agenda and face the issues of inclusive governance despite the distractions.

The APC campaign council member who is the President of Omalegwuoku Progressive Initiative for Tinubu/Shettima said, "We appeal to the president to continue to be meticulous in transforming the national trajectory of Nigeria both in terms of economy, security and political inclusion.

"We call on Mr President to equally find a way to include many competent progressives who share his development ideology and also worked tirelessly to help enthrone this government.

"I call on my brothers and sisters from the eastern region to please embrace peace at this time that we need to forge ahead progressively join us the OPI Igbokwenu Worldwide to support this administration charged to drive to our destination of choice."