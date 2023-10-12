Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Chief Executives for Five Agencies

11 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Tinubu also appointed a Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:

(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) -- Aminu Maida

(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) -- Nkechi Egerton-Idehen

(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) -- Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) -- Dr. Vincent Olatunji

(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) -- Tola Odeyemi

Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu's determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria's proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation's economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy -- Idris Alubankudi

By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 11, 2023

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.