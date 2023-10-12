LiberiaDecides'23 - Commission Commences Announcement of Presidential Election Results

According to results from some districts of two counties, Bomi and Monsterrado, announced by the National Election Commission (NEC) Chairperson Davidetta Lansanah, Mr Boakai has so far polled 3119 votes while Mr Weah polled 1681 votes.

The National Election Commission (NEC) of Liberia Wednesday commenced the announcement of the results of the presidential election held on Tuesday.

Former Vice President of Liberia and candidate of the Unity Party, Joseph Boakai, took an early lead in the first set of official results announced by NEC chairperson Davidetta Lansanah.

Counting is still going on at different collation centres in the country from where it will be sent to the NEC headquarters.

Liberia on Tuesday held its fourth consecutive election since its civil war where citizens voted to elect a new president and half of the Senate and House of Representatives. Over 2.4 million people registered to vote.

A total of 20 persons were on the ballot as presidential candidates including including President Weah and former Vice President Boakai.

Elections are still ongoing in some parts of the southeastern part of the country due to flooding that caused a delay in conveying electoral materials on Tuesday.

The final results of the election are not expected until about a fortnight.