Nigeria: House Adjourns Plenary Over Death of Member

Abuja — The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary in honour of a member representing Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Hon. Abdulkadir Danbuga, who died on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, observed a minute silence in honour of the late lawmaker, and immediately adjourned, deferring the day's order of business till Thursday in line with parliamentary tradition.

However, the spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued Wednesday, said Danbuga died early Wednesday at the age of 63, following a brief illness.

He said the late lawmaker has been buried in Sokoto according to Islamic rites.

Rotimi said Danbuga, a former Sole Administrator of Sabo Bini Local Government Council in Sokoto State, was elected to the Green Chamber in April 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his victory at the supplementary polls.

He said the House commiserated with all those he left behind, and prayed that God comforts his family, constituents, and the entire people of Sokoto State.